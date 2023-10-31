© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
News
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Voices of the Community

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Large white sign of the town name Lewiston with heart in the "O"
Matt York / AP

People in the Lewiston/Auburn community and beyond share stories and tributes about the tragedy. Tell us your stories about those who were killed or harmed, or pay tribute to first responders—or people who helped one another in the midst of crisis. We'll also highlight various efforts to help and support the community.

Panelists:
Shanna Cox, president & CEO,Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Rev. Dr. Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College
Jake Langlais, Superintendent, Lewiston Schools

VIP Callers:
Dr. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Deborah Ellwood, president/CEO, Maine Community Foundation

Resources:
Governor Mills: Healing Togethersupport and resources
Maine Community Foundation: Lewiston Auburn Community Response Fund
Interview with executive director Karen Hopkins of the Maine Education Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing regarding the loss of 4 people from their community

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han