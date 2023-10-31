Voices of the Community

People in the Lewiston/Auburn community and beyond share stories and tributes about the tragedy. Tell us your stories about those who were killed or harmed, or pay tribute to first responders—or people who helped one another in the midst of crisis. We'll also highlight various efforts to help and support the community.

Panelists:

Shanna Cox, president & CEO,Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Rev. Dr. Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College

Jake Langlais, Superintendent, Lewiston Schools

VIP Callers:

Dr. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Deborah Ellwood, president/CEO, Maine Community Foundation

Resources:

Governor Mills: Healing Togethersupport and resources

Maine Community Foundation: Lewiston Auburn Community Response Fund

Interview with executive director Karen Hopkins of the Maine Education Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing regarding the loss of 4 people from their community