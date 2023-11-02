Performing Arts of the Season

We highlight the rich variety of performances happening all across Maine during the holiday season, from theater to music to dance. Some are annual favorites, and others are new to audiences this year.

Panelists:

Dinah Minot, executive director, Creative Portland

Emily Burnham, reporter covering business, the arts, restaurants and the culture and history of the Bangor region, Bangor Daily News

VIP Callers:

Janet Mitchko or Christopher Schario, co-artistic director, The Public Theatre, Lewiston

Emily Isaacson, founder, artistic director & conductor, Classical Uprising

Carol Noonan, singer-songwriter; owner, host, Stone Mountain Arts Center

Carolyn Swartz, director,Maine Jewish Film Festival

