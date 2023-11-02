© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Performing Arts of the Season

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ballet dancers in different costumes pose in Nutcracker show
Bangor Ballet

We highlight the rich variety of performances happening all across Maine during the holiday season, from theater to music to dance. Some are annual favorites, and others are new to audiences this year.

Panelists:
Dinah Minot, executive director, Creative Portland
Emily Burnham, reporter covering business, the arts, restaurants and the culture and history of the Bangor region, Bangor Daily News

VIP Callers:
Janet Mitchko or Christopher Schario, co-artistic director, The Public Theatre, Lewiston
Emily Isaacson, founder, artistic director & conductor, Classical Uprising
Carol Noonan, singer-songwriter; owner, host, Stone Mountain Arts Center
Carolyn Swartz, director,Maine Jewish Film Festival

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
