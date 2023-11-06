Youth Mental Health

The prevalence of mental health challenges among teens and young people has grown progressively worse over the past decade, and experts say it has reached crisis levels. We’ll discuss what is causing these strains on youth, what signs to watch for, and how to help them.

Panelists:

Libby Wright, licensed social worker, associate director of youth education programs, NAMI Maine

Rebecca Hoffmann, director, Health Status Program, MaineHealth

Dana Anderson, executive director, Valo

VIP Caller:

Soren Peterson, student from Hampden Academy who has dealt with mental health challenges