On this Election Day, two historians join us to share stories of past elections in Maine’s history. We’ll learn about the significance of this history and how it affects today’s election processes.

We will also hear from Maine Sec. of State Shenna Bellows with an Election Day update.

Panelists:

Herb Adams, historian, journalist, former politician

Earle Shettleworth, longtime Maine state historian

Call-in guest:

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State