"Love Lewiston – A Maine Calling Special" is a special town hall meeting hosted by Jennifer Rooks. “Love Lewiston” will provide a space for space for Maine families to come together and reflect on how the October 25 tragedy has changed us and how we begin to heal as a community. The conversations will be wide-ranging but with one common reflection: how do we move forward? We'll hear from community members, young people, first responders, counselors, and inspirational voices from outside of Maine who have experienced similar tragedies. These voices and messages will serve as the touchstone for our conversations over the course of the evening as individuals touched by the tragedy share their experiences, thoughts, and hopes for the future.

"Love Lewiston – A Maine Calling Special" will also be available on Maine Public's YouTube Channel, Facebook page, and will be archived here for later viewing.