Endangered Historic Sites

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
There are many historic sites in Maine and some at risk of being lost forever. Experts share why these sites should be preserved and the steps being taken to keep them around for years to come.

Panelists:
Brad Miller, preservation manager, Maine Preservation
Kirk Mohny, director, state preservation officer, Maine Historic Preservation Commission

VIP Callers:
Jeremy McDaniel, Historic Resources of Swan Island
Autumn Mowery, D'Amanda's Bowling Alley, Ellsworth
Dayton Grandmaison, Gayety Theater, Van Buren

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
