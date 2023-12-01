© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Best & Overlooked Books

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Stack of books
Maine Public

As the year comes to a close, we hear from book lovers about which books they most enjoyed, which ones they found overrated, and what they are looking forward to reading. And we'll hear from our listeners about their top book picks.

Note: Maine Public's next All Books Considered book club meets Dec 7th at 7 pm. Host Bill Nemitz will speak with author Paul Harding about his book This Other Eden, and also with actor Edoardo Ballerini, who narrated the audio version of the book

Panelists:
Hannah Lafferrandre, manager, Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop in Portland
Gibson Fay-Leblanc, writer, poet; executive director,Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance
Josh Christie, co-owner of Print: A Bookstore;author, beer educator

VIP Caller:
Paul Burlin, author; professor emeritus of history, University of New England
Emily Connelly, assistant editor, AudioFile magazine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith