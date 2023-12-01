Best & Overlooked Books

As the year comes to a close, we hear from book lovers about which books they most enjoyed, which ones they found overrated, and what they are looking forward to reading. And we'll hear from our listeners about their top book picks.

Note: Maine Public's next All Books Considered book club meets Dec 7th at 7 pm. Host Bill Nemitz will speak with author Paul Harding about his book This Other Eden, and also with actor Edoardo Ballerini, who narrated the audio version of the book

Panelists:

Hannah Lafferrandre, manager, Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop in Portland

Gibson Fay-Leblanc, writer, poet; executive director,Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance

Josh Christie, co-owner of Print: A Bookstore;author, beer educator

VIP Caller:

Paul Burlin, author; professor emeritus of history, University of New England

Emily Connelly, assistant editor, AudioFile magazine