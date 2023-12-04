© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Homeless Encampments

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Tents at homeless encampment lined up in Portland
Carol Bousquet / Maine Public

A growing number of people who are unhoused in Maine live in congregated areas, known as homeless encampments. We’ll learn about the different reasons people turn to living in encampments, why there is debate about whether to let them be or remove them, and what solutions different municipalities are considering to provide help and shelter.

Panelists:
Lauren Bustard, senior director of programs, MaineHousing
Cheryl Harkins, homeless advocate with lived experience, Homeless Voices for Justice; also with Homeless Advocacy for All
Andrew Bove, VP of social work, Preble Street

VIP Callers:
Nicole Ogrysko, reporter, Maine Public
Keith Gautreau, Fire Chief,City of Portland
Shannon Bentley, social worker; mental health first responder, Sanford Police Department

 

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
