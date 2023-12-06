© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Education
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Early Childhood Literacy

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Child's hand pointing at words on a page in a book
Maine Public

This week, Maine joins the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which aims to promote a love of reading in young children by providing them with free books. We’ll learn about what the program will mean in Maine, and why early childhood literacy has far-reaching implications for a child’s future.

Panelists:
Nicole Madore, early childhood specialist, Maine Department of Education
Beth Crist, director of special projects, Maine State Library

VIP callers:
Janet Mills, Governor, State of Maine
Lauren Wirt, regional director, Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
