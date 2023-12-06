This week, Maine joins the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which aims to promote a love of reading in young children by providing them with free books. We’ll learn about what the program will mean in Maine, and why early childhood literacy has far-reaching implications for a child’s future.

Panelists:

Nicole Madore, early childhood specialist, Maine Department of Education

Beth Crist, director of special projects, Maine State Library

VIP callers:

Janet Mills, Governor, State of Maine

Lauren Wirt, regional director, Dolly Parton Imagination Library

