Gun Ownership & Safety

This show will be aired live on Maine Public YouTube channelto provide ASL interpreting; it can also be viewed on the Maine Calling Facebook page.

After the Lewiston shootings, attention is turning to what Maine might do about gun safety. We learn about different kinds of firearms, what gun ownership entails, and what measures could ensure safer use of guns.

Panelists:

J.T. Reid, owner, J.T. Reid's Gun Shop, Auburn

Victoria Doudera, Maine State Representative; co-chair, Gun Safety Caucus

David Trahan, executive director, Sportsman's Alliance of Maine

VIP Callers:

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Nacole Palmer, executive director, Maine Gun Safety Coalition