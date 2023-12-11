© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Gun Ownership & Safety

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
A pile of parts of cut-up guns from a gun giveback event in Falmouth Maine
David Sharp / AP

This show will be aired live on Maine Public YouTube channelto provide ASL interpreting; it can also be viewed on the Maine Calling Facebook page.

After the Lewiston shootings, attention is turning to what Maine might do about gun safety. We learn about different kinds of firearms, what gun ownership entails, and what measures could ensure safer use of guns.

Panelists:
J.T. Reid, owner, J.T. Reid's Gun Shop, Auburn
Victoria Doudera, Maine State Representative; co-chair, Gun Safety Caucus
David Trahan, executive director, Sportsman's Alliance of Maine

VIP Callers:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Nacole Palmer, executive director, Maine Gun Safety Coalition

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han