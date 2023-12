We'll talk with veterinarians about the latest pet news, including seasonal concerns. What is happening in Maine with the mysterious dog illness that is causing panic nationwide? How do warnings about wintertime ticks affect our four-legged friends? Share your questions and comments about pet care.

Panelists:

Ezra Steinberg, veterinary surgeon, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian, Lucerne Veterinary Hospital