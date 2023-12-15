© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Inside the World of Dungeons & Dragons

By Cindy Han
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Closeup of fantasy figurines in a Dungeons & Dragons scene with stone walls and a large skull
Photo courtesy of Brenden Hill / Crossroad Games

Since the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons was introduced in the 1970s, it has attracted an increasingly broad spectrum of people who play the game. With 50 million players worldwide, DnD inspired a movie this year and marks its 50th birthday in 2024. We'll learn how this fantasy game works, why it appeals to people, how its reach has grown—and where you can learn to play in Maine.

Panelists:
Roxanne Bruce, co-owner, Shiretown Gaming Center in Houlton
Lucien Goldberger, boatbuilder; longtime Dungeons & Dragons player who started a DnD group that meets at the Thomaston Library
Ned Donovan, actor, creator; featured on Dungeons & Dragons TV series "Encounter Party"; originally from Maine

VIP Callers:
Greg Tito, senior communications manager, Wizards of the Coast, the company that publishes the Dungeons & Dragons game
Brenden Hill, owner, Crossroad Gamesin Standish; longtime DnD player and teacher 11:30

 

