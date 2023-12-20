We will get updates on storm damage and recovery at the beginning of the show, then proceed with our discussion about horticultural therapy.

With winter’s cold, gray days ahead of us, it’s easy to feel less energetic or gloomy. Horticultural therapy is one way to counter that. Maine is part of a growing movement to utilize plants and greenery for therapeutic purposes. We’ll learn how plants can be used to foster more healthful and positive indoor environments.

Panelists:

Irene Barber, adult education & horticultural therapy program manager, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Laura Simonds-Rumpf, horticultural therapist, Cultivating Well Being

VIP Caller:

Vanessa Corson, public information officer, Maine Emergency Management Agency