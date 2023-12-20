Storm Impacts
The impacts of this week's storm continue across Maine. We talk with power companies, emergency management, Maine Public reporters, and key people in affected areas to learn what is happening, from cresting rivers to ongoing power outages and road closures, to severe damage to homes and communities.
Guests;
Vanessa Corson, public information officer, Maine Emergency Management Agency
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio
John Flynn, president, Versant Power
Jonathan Breed, director, corporate communications, Avangrid
Jessica Sechler, director of marketing, Sugarloaf
and others