© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
News
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Storm Impacts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST
Storm damage along road
Murray Carpenter / Maine Public

The impacts of this week's storm continue across Maine. We talk with power companies, emergency management, Maine Public reporters, and key people in affected areas to learn what is happening, from cresting rivers to ongoing power outages and road closures, to severe damage to homes and communities.

Guests;
Vanessa Corson, public information officer, Maine Emergency Management Agency
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio
John Flynn, president, Versant Power
Jonathan Breed, director, corporate communications, Avangrid
Jessica Sechler, director of marketing, Sugarloaf
and others

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han