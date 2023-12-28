© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate Change & Public Health

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Caked earth from heat and drought with green sprout growing and two people's hands reaching toward it
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 13, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah—now with the US CDC—joins us to discuss the impacts of climate change on public health, and how to adapt or prevent illness and disease.

Panelist:
Nirav Shah, principal deputy director, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; former director, Maine CDC

Resources:
Maine Public is a sponsor of an talk by Dr. Nirav Shah for Free(port) Speech about climate change and public health

