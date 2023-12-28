Climate Change & Public Health

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 13, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah—now with the US CDC—joins us to discuss the impacts of climate change on public health, and how to adapt or prevent illness and disease.

Panelist:

Nirav Shah, principal deputy director, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; former director, Maine CDC

Resources:

Maine Public is a sponsor of an talk by Dr. Nirav Shah for Free(port) Speech about climate change and public health