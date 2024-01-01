Caring for Caregivers

This is a 7 pm rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 1, 2023); no calls will be taken.

In Maine there are an estimated 166,000 family caregivers providing $2.9 billion in unpaid care to loved ones. However, many filling this role don't necessarily recognize that they're caregivers— they see themselves as simply doing what you do for family who need support. We’ll discuss ways to help these caregivers.

Panelists:

M.T. Connolly, author, The Measure of Our Age

Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging

Bridget Quinn, associate state director of advocacy and outreach, AARP

VIPs:

Joy Barresi Saucier, executive director, Aroostook Agency On Aging

Jaye Martin, executive director, Legal Services for the Elderly