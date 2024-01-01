© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Caring for Caregivers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST

This is a 7 pm rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 1, 2023); no calls will be taken.

In Maine there are an estimated 166,000 family caregivers providing $2.9 billion in unpaid care to loved ones. However, many filling this role don't necessarily recognize that they're caregivers— they see themselves as simply doing what you do for family who need support. We’ll discuss ways to help these caregivers.

Panelists:
M.T. Connolly, author, The Measure of Our Age
Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging
Bridget Quinn, associate state director of advocacy and outreach, AARP

VIPs:
Joy Barresi Saucier, executive director, Aroostook Agency On Aging
Jaye Martin, executive director, Legal Services for the Elderly

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
