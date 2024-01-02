© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
New Year's Resolutions

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Notebook page headed "New Year's Resolutions" with number 1 item on list: "Listen to Maine Calling"
Maine Public

We examine the reasons we make New Year’s resolutions, and why it’s so hard to meet our goals. We’ll also discuss common plans to improve habits, such as exercise, diet, drinking and relationships. What do you think of resolutions, and did you make any this year?

Panelists:
Jamie Borque, associate director, Division of Disease Prevention, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Julie Quimby, psychologist; founder/director, Psychology Specialists of Maine
VIP callers:
Gia Drew, executive director, Equality Maine
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian
Kerem Durdag, CEO of GWI(Great Works Internet); poet, playwright, storyteller

