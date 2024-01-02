We examine the reasons we make New Year’s resolutions, and why it’s so hard to meet our goals. We’ll also discuss common plans to improve habits, such as exercise, diet, drinking and relationships. What do you think of resolutions, and did you make any this year?

Panelists:

Jamie Borque, associate director, Division of Disease Prevention, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Julie Quimby, psychologist; founder/director, Psychology Specialists of Maine

VIP callers:

Gia Drew, executive director, Equality Maine

Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

Kerem Durdag, CEO of GWI(Great Works Internet); poet, playwright, storyteller