Anger & How to Manage It

Anger seems to be more pervasive in our society today. It can be attributed to our polarized national climate as well as problems at the interpersonal level. We discuss how to understand the causes of anger, and how to better manage this difficult emotion.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author

Philip Meher, pastoral and clinical mental health counselor, New England Anger Management & Mental Health; leads anger management groups; couples therapist; Army chaplain

VIP Caller:

Mike, resident of New Hampshire; he participated in an 8-week anger management group

