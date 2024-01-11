Casual Use of Cannabis

Since adult use of recreational cannabis became more accessible over the last few years, more people partake in using the drug more casually. We explore this trend and learn about the increasingly commonplace use of cannabis, in a variety of forms. And we’ll find out about the medical impacts of casual cannabis use.

Panelists:

Keri-Jon Wilson, co-owner and founder of Pot & Pan, a Portland business that makes edible recreational and medicinal cannabis products

Dr. Peter Grinspoon, physician investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital - Chelsea, Mass General Research Institute; instructor in medicine, Harvard Medical School; author of Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana, as well as the memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction

Scott Howard, owner of SeaWeed Co., an adult-use cannabis company

VIP Caller:

John Hudak, director, Maine Office of Cannabis Policy