© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Casual Use of Cannabis

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Row of multicolored gummies shaped like marijuana leaves
Maine Public

Since adult use of recreational cannabis became more accessible over the last few years, more people partake in using the drug more casually. We explore this trend and learn about the increasingly commonplace use of cannabis, in a variety of forms. And we’ll find out about the medical impacts of casual cannabis use.

Panelists:
Keri-Jon Wilson, co-owner and founder of Pot & Pan, a Portland business that makes edible recreational and medicinal cannabis products
Dr. Peter Grinspoon, physician investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital - Chelsea, Mass General Research Institute; instructor in medicine, Harvard Medical School; author of Seeing Through the Smoke: A Cannabis Specialist Untangles the Truth About Marijuana, as well as the memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction
Scott Howard, owner of SeaWeed Co., an adult-use cannabis company

VIP Caller:
John Hudak, director, Maine Office of Cannabis Policy

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith