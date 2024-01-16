© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Hate Groups in Maine

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
January 16, 2024
Sign painted on stone wall that says Stop Hate within a circle of red
Maine Public

Several known hate groups have a presence in Maine. We will learn what extremists views they support – such as white supremacy – why people join these groups, and what can be done when they espouse racist speech and beliefs and commit hate crimes.

Panelists:
Karyn Sporer, lead researcher for the Department of Homeland Security’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center of Excellence; associate professor and chair of sociology at the University of Maine
Crash Barry, print and radio journalist; he has been writing about the seamy side of Downeast life for more than 30 years and has published several books and podcasts; his Substack newsletter, The Crash Report, monitors far-right extremism and Christian Nationalism in Maine politics

VIP Callers:
Darcie McElwee, U.S. Attorney, District of Maine
Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director of research, analysis and reporting, Southern Poverty Law Center

Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
