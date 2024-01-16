Hate Groups in Maine

Several known hate groups have a presence in Maine. We will learn what extremists views they support – such as white supremacy – why people join these groups, and what can be done when they espouse racist speech and beliefs and commit hate crimes.

Panelists:

Karyn Sporer, lead researcher for the Department of Homeland Security’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center of Excellence; associate professor and chair of sociology at the University of Maine

Crash Barry, print and radio journalist; he has been writing about the seamy side of Downeast life for more than 30 years and has published several books and podcasts; his Substack newsletter, The Crash Report, monitors far-right extremism and Christian Nationalism in Maine politics

VIP Callers:

Darcie McElwee, U.S. Attorney, District of Maine

Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director of research, analysis and reporting, Southern Poverty Law Center