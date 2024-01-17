Telehealth in Maine

The use of telehealth became commonplace out of necessity during the pandemic. We’ll learn about the beneficial applications of telehealth to provide remote care to people in Maine, especially those who are in rural areas or cannot travel to a doctor’s office. We’ll also hear what’s being done to ensure that the technology is in place to enable telehealth to reach those who need it.

Panelists:

Lisa Letourneau, senior advisor, delivery system change, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Jim Rogers, president of ProInfoNet, working with the New England Telehealth Consortium

VIP Caller:

Danielle Louder, co-director, Medical Care Development (MCD), Global Health, U.S. Programs; director, Northeast Telehealth Resource Center at MCD

Sheila Freed, registered nurse; director, School Health program for Avel eCare, based in South Dakota; advises School Telehealth program in Maine



