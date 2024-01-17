© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Telehealth in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
January 17, 2024
The use of telehealth became commonplace out of necessity during the pandemic. We’ll learn about the beneficial applications of telehealth to provide remote care to people in Maine, especially those who are in rural areas or cannot travel to a doctor’s office. We’ll also hear what’s being done to ensure that the technology is in place to enable telehealth to reach those who need it.

Panelists:
Lisa Letourneau, senior advisor, delivery system change, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Jim Rogers, president of ProInfoNet, working with the New England Telehealth Consortium

VIP Caller:
Danielle Louder, co-director, Medical Care Development (MCD), Global Health, U.S. Programs; director, Northeast Telehealth Resource Center at MCD
Sheila Freed, registered nurse; director, School Health program for Avel eCare, based in South Dakota; advises School Telehealth program in Maine

 

