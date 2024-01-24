© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Air Travel Today

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Boeing 737 Max Jet in the air on an overcast day
Elaine Thompson / AP photo

While recent news has focused on problems with passenger jets, as well as the runway tragedy in Japan, flying on commercial airlines remains the safest way to travel. Our panel will discuss recent aviation news—including changes to how Boeing inspects its planes, the need for more air traffic controllers, and what is being done to bolster the public’s confidence in the industry. 

Panelists: 
James Fallows, acclaimed journalist; former public media commentator; author of several books; has reported on the aviation industry
John Zimmerman, aviation expert; editor in chief, Air Facts; president, Sporty’s Pilot Shop

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
