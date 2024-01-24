Air Travel Today

While recent news has focused on problems with passenger jets, as well as the runway tragedy in Japan, flying on commercial airlines remains the safest way to travel. Our panel will discuss recent aviation news—including changes to how Boeing inspects its planes, the need for more air traffic controllers, and what is being done to bolster the public’s confidence in the industry.

Panelists:

James Fallows, acclaimed journalist; former public media commentator; author of several books; has reported on the aviation industry

John Zimmerman, aviation expert; editor in chief, Air Facts; president, Sporty’s Pilot Shop