© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

How to Listen Better

By Cindy Han
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Closeup on side of a woman's face with her hand held up to her ear
Maine Public

While it’s popular these days to talk about the importance of communication in our personal and professional lives, an area that gets short shrift is listening. How do we really listen to what others are saying? It’s not just a person-to-person matter—organizations and companies are focusing more on listening to employees or customers to boost their performance. And some say our society could be less divisive if we listened to one another more.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author
Hunter Coughlan, brand strategist and market researcher

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han