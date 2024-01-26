How to Listen Better

While it’s popular these days to talk about the importance of communication in our personal and professional lives, an area that gets short shrift is listening. How do we really listen to what others are saying? It’s not just a person-to-person matter—organizations and companies are focusing more on listening to employees or customers to boost their performance. And some say our society could be less divisive if we listened to one another more.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author

Hunter Coughlan, brand strategist and market researcher

