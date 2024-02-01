© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Arts in Education

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Two young students at desks drawing and painting
Side x Side

When art is integrated into teaching, it has the power to engage students who may have been struggling or disinterested in learning. We learn about an organization in Maine that is bringing artists and creative projects into classrooms—and find out how students are responding.

Panelists:
Beth Wilbur Van Mierlo, executive director, Side x Side Inc.
Kathy Bertini, team coordinator, Interdisciplinary Instruction, Maine Department of Education

VIP Callers:
Jill Osgood, artist and educator
Beverly Stevens, principal, Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland
Kelsey Boucher, K-6 visual arts educator, Robert V. Connors Elementary School, Lewiston; 2022 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year

 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han