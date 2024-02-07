Conversation with Authors

Set in a New York City tenement during the early days of pandemic lockdowns, Fourteen Days was written in a unique way. Each character in the novel was written by a different author—all of whom are notable literary figures. They range from Tess Gerritsen to John Grisham, and the editors are Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston. We talk with some of the authors about their work, and the process of writing a collaborative novel.

Panelists:

Douglas Preston, author of 36 books of both nonfiction and fiction, most of them New York Times bestsellers, including the Pendergast series of thrillers; writes for The New Yorker; current president of The Authors Guild

Tess Gerritsen, MD, best-selling author of 31 suspense novels; her series inspired the TV series “Rizzoli & Isles”; she and her son Josh produced a documentary about pigs

Roxana Robinson, author of seven novels, three collections of short stories, and the biography of Georgia O’Keeffe; her fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s and elsewhere; her work has been widely anthologized and broadcast on NPR