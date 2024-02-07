© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Conversation with Authors

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Fourteen Days book cover and head shots of three authors: Doug Preston, Tess Gerritsen, Roxana Robinson
Maine Public

Set in a New York City tenement during the early days of pandemic lockdowns, Fourteen Days was written in a unique way. Each character in the novel was written by a different author—all of whom are notable literary figures. They range from Tess Gerritsen to John Grisham, and the editors are Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston. We talk with some of the authors about their work, and the process of writing a collaborative novel.

Panelists:
Douglas Preston, author of 36 books of both nonfiction and fiction, most of them New York Times bestsellers, including the Pendergast series of thrillers; writes for The New Yorker; current president of The Authors Guild
Tess GerritsenMD, best-selling author of 31 suspense novels; her series inspired the TV series “Rizzoli & Isles”; she and her son Josh produced a documentary about pigs
Roxana Robinson, author of seven novels, three collections of short stories, and the biography of Georgia O’Keeffe; her fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s and elsewhere; her work has been widely anthologized and broadcast on NPR

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
