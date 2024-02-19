Maine's Housing Crisis: Overview

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date January 22, 2024; no calls will be taken.

One of the most pressing challenges in Maine today is the shortage of affordable housing. We talk with state experts about the reasons for the housing crisis, how it is affecting Maine’s residents and economy, and what some potential solutions might be. This is the first in our yearlong series on Maine’s housing crisis.

Panelists:

Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing

Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Maine Office of Policy Innovation & the Future