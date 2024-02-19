© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine's Housing Crisis: Overview

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Graphic with a house outline and a jagged arrow line pointing downward with words "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage"
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date January 22, 2024; no calls will be taken.

One of the most pressing challenges in Maine today is the shortage of affordable housing. We talk with state experts about the reasons for the housing crisis, how it is affecting Maine’s residents and economy, and what some potential solutions might be. This is the first in our yearlong series on Maine’s housing crisis.

Panelists:
Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing
Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Maine Office of Policy Innovation & the Future

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han