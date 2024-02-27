Election New & Presidential Primaries

Note: Originally, we had Rick Steves scheduled for this day; he had to reschedule to March 20th.

Maine's Presidential primary elections are coming up next week, on Super Tuesday. We'll learn about the state's shift to hold "semi-open" primaries, and discuss other election issues, from the national popular vote to election integrity to what's happening in the Presidential race. We'll also discuss other matters that the Secretary of State oversees, including license plates and Real ID.

Panelist:

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State

Ron Schmidt,professor of political science, University of Southern Maine