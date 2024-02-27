© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Election New & Presidential Primaries

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
The words Primary Elections on a scrap of paper in front of a flag
Maine Public

Note: Originally, we had Rick Steves scheduled for this day; he had to reschedule to March 20th.

Maine's Presidential primary elections are coming up next week, on Super Tuesday. We'll learn about the state's shift to hold "semi-open" primaries, and discuss other election issues, from the national popular vote to election integrity to what's happening in the Presidential race. We'll also discuss other matters that the Secretary of State oversees, including license plates and Real ID.

Panelist:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State
Ron Schmidt,professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
