Maine Women's History

For Women's History Month, we celebrate Maine women who have made their mark in government and politics, the arts, sports, science, conservation and other fields.

Panelists:

Jamie Kingman Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

Libby Bischof, professor of history and university historian, University of Southern Maine; executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education

VIP Callers:

Ashley Towle, director, Women and Gender Studies program, University of Southern Maine

Stephanie Dray, author of Becoming Madame Secretary, a new historical novel about Frances Perkins

Grace Tetreault, senior at Morse High School; president, Women’s Empowerment Club at Morse HS, which is holding a women’s recognition ceremony



