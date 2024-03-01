© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Women's History

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Four photos of women leaders: Frances Perkins, Margaret Chase Smith, Rachel Talbot Ross, Jessica Meir
Maine Public

For Women's History Month, we celebrate Maine women who have made their mark in government and politics, the arts, sports, science, conservation and other fields.

Panelists:
Jamie Kingman Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society
Libby Bischof, professor of history and university historian, University of Southern Maine; executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education

VIP Callers:
Ashley Towle, director, Women and Gender Studies program, University of Southern Maine
Stephanie Dray, author of Becoming Madame Secretary, a new historical novel about Frances Perkins
Grace Tetreault, senior at Morse High School; president, Women’s Empowerment Club at Morse HS, which is holding a women’s recognition ceremony

 

