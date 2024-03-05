© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Disaster Recovery

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Cars floating in deep floodwaters with submerged lampposts and signs around
Robert F. Bukaty/ AP

The major storms that hit Maine this winter left extensive damage in their wake. We'll learn what communities are doing to recover, and what local and federal support is available for disaster relief—as well as to prevent future harm.

Panelists:
Shirley (Jann) Tracey, media relations specialist, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
William Guindon, mass care coordinator, Maine Emergency Management Agency
Brian Beard, public affairs specialist for the Androscoggin region, Small Business Administration

VIP Caller:
Bill Kitchen, town manager,Town of Machias

