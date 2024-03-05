Disaster Recovery

The major storms that hit Maine this winter left extensive damage in their wake. We'll learn what communities are doing to recover, and what local and federal support is available for disaster relief—as well as to prevent future harm.

Panelists:

Shirley (Jann) Tracey, media relations specialist, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

William Guindon, mass care coordinator, Maine Emergency Management Agency

Brian Beard, public affairs specialist for the Androscoggin region, Small Business Administration

VIP Caller:

Bill Kitchen, town manager,Town of Machias