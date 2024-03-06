Robotics in Maine

The term "robotics" may sound serious and technical, but the world of robotics competitions in Maine is as exciting as any team sport. We'll learn how students across the state learn how to work together to create robots that can complete complex tasks, vying against other teams in Maine and beyond. Robotics teaches engineering and other practical skills that prepare students for future jobs and higher education.

This show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series.

Panelists:

Jamee Luce, senior mentor, FIRST Robotics; computer science teacher, Waterville Public Schools

Hunter David, alumni, VEX Robotics; project engineer, Belcan

Matthew Fagerlund, student and robotics participant, Scarborough High School

VIP Callers:

Ali Bessette, vice chair, Robotics Institute of Maine; senior associate manufacturing engineer, Elanco

Christian Ratliff, vice president of diagnostics software engineering at IDEXX; robotics judge; board member of Robotics Institute of Maine

Cory Waldbillig, robotics coach; senior director of quality, Elanco

Linda Mackaman, volunteer VEX robotics coach, York High School

