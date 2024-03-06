Robotics in Maine
The term "robotics" may sound serious and technical, but the world of robotics competitions in Maine is as exciting as any team sport. We'll learn how students across the state learn how to work together to create robots that can complete complex tasks, vying against other teams in Maine and beyond. Robotics teaches engineering and other practical skills that prepare students for future jobs and higher education.
This show is part of our "Passions & Pastimes" series.
Panelists:
Jamee Luce, senior mentor, FIRST Robotics; computer science teacher, Waterville Public Schools
Hunter David, alumni, VEX Robotics; project engineer, Belcan
Matthew Fagerlund, student and robotics participant, Scarborough High School
VIP Callers:
Ali Bessette, vice chair, Robotics Institute of Maine; senior associate manufacturing engineer, Elanco
Christian Ratliff, vice president of diagnostics software engineering at IDEXX; robotics judge; board member of Robotics Institute of Maine
Cory Waldbillig, robotics coach; senior director of quality, Elanco
Linda Mackaman, volunteer VEX robotics coach, York High School