© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Long Covid

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
Long Covid illustrated with an icy-looking Covid-19 virus
Maine Public

 Four years after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, the virus's effects have receded, but people continue to become infected or hospitalized—and at least 20 million Americans have been diagnosed with long Covid. We'll discuss what medical experts have learned about the wide-ranging symptoms of long Covid, and what is being done to better understand the causes and treatments for this often debilitating condition.

Panelists:
Dr. Alba Azola, assistant professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; long Covid expert with the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team (PACT)
Abi Ordway, psychologist who has been dealing with severe long Covid symptoms since 2022
Cliff Rosen, faculty scientist; associate director, Center for Clinical and Translational Science, MaineHealth Institute of Research

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han