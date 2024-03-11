Four years after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, the virus's effects have receded, but people continue to become infected or hospitalized—and at least 20 million Americans have been diagnosed with long Covid. We'll discuss what medical experts have learned about the wide-ranging symptoms of long Covid, and what is being done to better understand the causes and treatments for this often debilitating condition.

Panelists:

Dr. Alba Azola, assistant professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; long Covid expert with the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team (PACT)

Abi Ordway, psychologist who has been dealing with severe long Covid symptoms since 2022

Cliff Rosen, faculty scientist; associate director, Center for Clinical and Translational Science, MaineHealth Institute of Research

