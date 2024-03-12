Disability & Employment

People with disabilities have historically had a hard time finding meaningful employment. The job market is improving a little, but still only about 22 percent of those with disabilities are employed. We’ll learn about resources for those seeking employment opportunities, services available for workers and employers, and a new program aimed at helping those with developmental disabilities start their own businesses.

Panelists:

Betsy Hopkins, associate director, Developmental Disability & Brain Injury Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Lisa Sturtevant, employment coordinator,Office of Aging & Disability Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Jennifer Kimble, director, Vocational Services, MaineHealth

VIP Callers:

Maine Department of Labor

Brian Bragg, support services manager, Bank of America in Belfast

Janet Smith, executive director, New Ventures Maine

