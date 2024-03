Our panel of veterinarians discuss the latest news in pet care. As warmer weather approaches, we’ll discuss ticks and flea treatment. We’ll also talk about seasonal hazards, dietary issues, pet insurance and health concerns.

Panelists:

Dr. Meghan Vaught, veterinarian, co-medical director, emergency critical care service director, Maine Veterinary Medical Center

Dr. Deanna Anderson, associate veterinarian, Vet At Your Door