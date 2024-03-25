© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Supercommunicators

By Jennifer Rooks
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
We talk with award-winning journalist Charles Duhigg about his new book, Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. He combines stories, studies, and analysis to examine what makes certain conversations work well, and how people can learn to be better communicators.

Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist and authorof the best-selling books The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better; his new book is Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection

