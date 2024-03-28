© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Women's History

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four notable women in Maine history: Frances Perkins, Margaret Chase Smith, Rachel Talbot Ross, Jessica Meir
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of our program that originally aired on March 1, 2024; no calls will be taken.

For Women's History Month, we celebrate Maine women who have made their mark in government and politics, the arts, sports, science, conservation, and other fields.

Panelists:
Jamie Kingman Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society
Libby Bischof, professor of history and university historian, University of Southern Maine; executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education
VIP Callers:
Ashley Towle, director, Women and Gender Studies program, University of Southern Maine
Stephanie Dray, author of Becoming Madame Secretary, a new historical novel about Frances Perkins
Grace Tetreault, senior at Morse High School; president, Women’s Empowerment Club at Morse HS, which is holding a women’s recognition ceremony

