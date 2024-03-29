© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

School Nutrition

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
School lunch plate with sandwich, apple, salad, milk
Maine Public

In 2022, Maine became one of the first states to pass legislation providing free school meals. We'll discuss how that is working, what has been done to improve and diversify school nutrition, and what's still needed to meet the needs of childhood hunger.

Panelists:
Jane McLucas, nutrition director, Maine Department of Education
Jeanne Reilly, director of school nutrition, RSU 14 Windham-Raymond; School Nutrition Associationmember
Justin Strasburger, executive director, Full Plates Full Potential

VIP Callers:
Sen. Troy Jackson, Maine State Senator (D-Aroostook); he introduced the bill to provide universal school meals
Susan Olcott, director of operations, Maine Coast Fisherman's Association
Denise Tapley Proctor, food service director, RSU 89 in Stacyville

 

Maine Calling
