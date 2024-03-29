In 2022, Maine became one of the first states to pass legislation providing free school meals. We'll discuss how that is working, what has been done to improve and diversify school nutrition, and what's still needed to meet the needs of childhood hunger.

Panelists:

Jane McLucas, nutrition director, Maine Department of Education

Jeanne Reilly, director of school nutrition, RSU 14 Windham-Raymond; School Nutrition Associationmember

Justin Strasburger, executive director, Full Plates Full Potential

VIP Callers:

Sen. Troy Jackson, Maine State Senator (D-Aroostook); he introduced the bill to provide universal school meals

Susan Olcott, director of operations, Maine Coast Fisherman's Association

Denise Tapley Proctor, food service director, RSU 89 in Stacyville