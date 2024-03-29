School Nutrition
In 2022, Maine became one of the first states to pass legislation providing free school meals. We'll discuss how that is working, what has been done to improve and diversify school nutrition, and what's still needed to meet the needs of childhood hunger.
Panelists:
Jane McLucas, nutrition director, Maine Department of Education
Jeanne Reilly, director of school nutrition, RSU 14 Windham-Raymond; School Nutrition Associationmember
Justin Strasburger, executive director, Full Plates Full Potential
VIP Callers:
Sen. Troy Jackson, Maine State Senator (D-Aroostook); he introduced the bill to provide universal school meals
Susan Olcott, director of operations, Maine Coast Fisherman's Association
Denise Tapley Proctor, food service director, RSU 89 in Stacyville