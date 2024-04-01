© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Dr. Va answers public health questions

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dr. Puthiery Va headshot alongside image of a Covid vaccine vial held in gloved hand
Maine Public

Maine CDC director Dr. Puthiery Va joins us to answer questions about the latest Covid-19 developments , pandemic guidelines and vaccines. We'll also learn about other public health news, including measles, ticks and Lyme disease, and other medical concerns.

Panelist:
Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Callers:
Dr. John Alexander, senior VP, chief medical officer, Central Maine Medical Center
Dr. Rob Smith, director, Division of Infectious Disease, Maine Medical Center; Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory, MaineHealth Institute for Research

