Dr. Va answers public health questions

Maine CDC director Dr. Puthiery Va joins us to answer questions about the latest Covid-19 developments , pandemic guidelines and vaccines. We'll also learn about other public health news, including measles, ticks and Lyme disease, and other medical concerns.

Panelist:

Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Callers:

Dr. John Alexander, senior VP, chief medical officer, Central Maine Medical Center

Dr. Rob Smith, director, Division of Infectious Disease, Maine Medical Center; Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory, MaineHealth Institute for Research