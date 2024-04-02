Direct-Care Worker Shortage
Maine was recently singled out by the White House for how it used pandemic relief funds to benefit direct-care workers—the people who provide in-home and community-based care for vulnerable populations. But the need for these workers remains great. We’ll learn about what direct-care workers do and how the Mills administration is trying to support more workers.
Panelists:
Paul Saucier, director, Office of Aging and Disabilities, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Barbara J. Bowers, registered nurse, emerita, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin - Madison
Brenda Gallant, executive director, Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
VIP Callers:
Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor
Emily Skyers, assisted living aide; member, Maine Direct Care and Support Advisory Council