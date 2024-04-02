© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Direct-Care Worker Shortage

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Health aide wearing blue scrubs and stethoscope helping older man holding cane
Maine Public

Maine was recently singled out by the White House for how it used pandemic relief funds to benefit direct-care workers—the people who provide in-home and community-based care for vulnerable populations. But the need for these workers remains great. We’ll learn about what direct-care workers do and how the Mills administration is trying to support more workers.

Panelists:
Paul Saucier, director, Office of Aging and Disabilities, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Barbara J. Bowers, registered nurse, emerita, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin - Madison
Brenda Gallant, executive director, Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

VIP Callers:
Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor
Emily Skyers, assisted living aide; member, Maine Direct Care and Support Advisory Council

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
