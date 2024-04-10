Post-Eclipse Roundup

In the aftermath of the long-awaited solar eclipse on April 8th, we invite comments, reactions and anecdotes about your experience. Where were you, what did you see and do, how were the crowds, and what did you think of the actual eclipse? Was it what you expected, or disappointing, or life-changing?

Panelists:

Nancy Ketch, community development director and public information officer, Town of Houlton

Heidi Dionne, interim town manager and treasurer, Town of Jackman

VIP Callers:

Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism

Edward Herrick-Gleason, director, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine

Jo-Ellen Kelley, vice president, Limestone Chamber of Commerce

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium, University of Maine

John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Education Services; photographer

