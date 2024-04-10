© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Post-Eclipse Roundup

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman holding girl, both with eclipse classes gazing upward surrounded by many others doing the same
Jennifer Rooks / Maine Public

In the aftermath of the long-awaited solar eclipse on April 8th, we invite comments, reactions and anecdotes about your experience. Where were you, what did you see and do, how were the crowds, and what did you think of the actual eclipse? Was it what you expected, or disappointing, or life-changing?

Panelists:
Nancy Ketch, community development director and public information officer, Town of Houlton
Heidi Dionne, interim town manager and treasurer, Town of Jackman

VIP Callers:
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism
Edward Herrick-Gleason, director, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine
Jo-Ellen Kelley, vice president, Limestone Chamber of Commerce
Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium, University of Maine
John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Education Services; photographer

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
