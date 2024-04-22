© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Earth Day: Climate Future

By Cindy Han
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Image split in half of green healthy tree in meadow on left and dead tree in drought land with storm clouds on right
Maine Public

As we hear dire warnings about the pace of climate change and what it means for the health of our planet, how should we react: with hope or fear? Some feel fear is the only way to spur collective action to prevent climate disaster. Others turn to hope to prompt people to seek solutions and believe in a sustainable future. What approach will help our society do what it takes?

Panelists:
Susie Arnold, senior ocean scientist; director, Center for Climate and Community, Island Institute;serves on the Maine Climate Council
Nick Fuller-Googins, elementary school teacher, author of the novel The Great Transition
Tim Waring, associate professor, social-ecological systems modeling, School of Economics and Mitchell Center, University of Maine

VIP Caller:
Ivan Fernandez, soil scientist; distinguished Maine professor, School of Forest Resources and Climate Change Institute, University of Maine;serves on the Maine Climate Council

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han