Earth Day: Climate Future

As we hear dire warnings about the pace of climate change and what it means for the health of our planet, how should we react: with hope or fear? Some feel fear is the only way to spur collective action to prevent climate disaster. Others turn to hope to prompt people to seek solutions and believe in a sustainable future. What approach will help our society do what it takes?

Panelists:

Susie Arnold, senior ocean scientist; director, Center for Climate and Community, Island Institute;serves on the Maine Climate Council

Nick Fuller-Googins, elementary school teacher, author of the novel The Great Transition

Tim Waring, associate professor, social-ecological systems modeling, School of Economics and Mitchell Center, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

Ivan Fernandez, soil scientist; distinguished Maine professor, School of Forest Resources and Climate Change Institute, University of Maine;serves on the Maine Climate Council

