Saving the American Chestnut Tree

Before 1904, about one of every four trees in our eastern forests was an American Chestnut. But then this once-dominant tree was wiped out by disease. We’ll learn how a mostly volunteer-driven effort has brought the tree back from near extinction. And we’ll find out how Maine has more living wild chestnut trees than any other. What lessons can we learn from the story of the American chestnut about protecting trees from threats?

Panelists:

Eva Butler, ecologist, community organizer; outreach coordinator, Maine Chapter, American Chestnut Foundation

Sara Fitzsimmons, forest ecologist; chief conservation officer, The American Chestnut Foundation at Penn State University

Patty Cormier, director,Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Resources:

Documentary film: Clear Day Thunder: Rescuing the American Chestnut