Which court cases in Maine’s history—both state and federal—have been memorable or significant? We’ll learn what made particular cases interesting, influential, and even, on occasion, funny. We’ll also discuss the recent Supreme Court cases making national news.

Panelists:

Herb Adams, journalist; adjunct professor of social science, Southern Maine Community College; former state legislator

Dmitry Bam, vice dean, provost and professor of law, University of Maine School of Law