Gardening Season

It’s a busy time for gardeners in Maine. We’ll talk with horticulture experts about what you can still do to get ready for the season, and what not to do, from planting to mulching to mowing. We’ll discuss native and invasive plants, and get answers to your questions about vegetables, flowers, shrubs, trees and other gardening concerns.

Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Irene Barber, horticulture educator and horticulture therapist, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens