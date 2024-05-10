© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Gardening Season

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Native flowering plants in Maine
Maine Public

It’s a busy time for gardeners in Maine. We’ll talk with horticulture experts about what you can still do to get ready for the season, and what not to do, from planting to mulching to mowing. We’ll discuss native and invasive plants, and get answers to your questions about vegetables, flowers, shrubs, trees and other gardening concerns.

Panelists:
Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Irene Barber, horticulture educator and horticulture therapist, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
