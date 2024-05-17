This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Mar 25, 2024); no calls will be taken.

We talk with award-winning journalist Charles Duhigg about his new book, Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. He combines stories, studies, and analysis to examine what makes certain conversations work well, and how people can learn to be better communicators.

Panelist:

Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist and authorof the best-selling books The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better; his new book is Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection