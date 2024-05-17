© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Supercommunicators

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Supercommunicators book cover & portrait of Charles Duhigg
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Mar 25, 2024); no calls will be taken.

We talk with award-winning journalist Charles Duhigg about his new book, Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. He combines stories, studies, and analysis to examine what makes certain conversations work well, and how people can learn to be better communicators.

Panelist:
Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist and authorof the best-selling books The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better; his new book is Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith