This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 19, 2024); no calls will be taken

Merriam-Webster defines a social contract as “an actual or hypothetical agreement among individuals forming an organized society or between the community and the ruler that defines and limits the rights and duties of each.” We’ll trace the roots of the idea of a social contract back to the philosophers Thomas Hobbes and John Locke and examine how people today view their obligation toward their fellow human beings.

Panelists:

Lydia L. Moland, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of Philosophy, Colby College

Author of Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life

Paul E. Schofield, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Bates College

Click hereto see Professor Schofield's article - Liberals shouldn’t scoff at people’s fears of homelessness and crime

Rob Glover, associate professor of political science, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Harald Bredesen, program director, GrowSmart Maine; originally from Norway



