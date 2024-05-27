© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Rick Steves

Published May 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 20, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Travel expert Rick Steves joins us to discuss his latest adventures, including a recent guide-training tour in Rome. He’ll suggest off-the-beaten path places to visit, and as always, he’ll answer listener questions about where to go and what to know about European destinations.

Panelist:
Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column

