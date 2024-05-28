© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Upta Camp

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Small red simple cabin on the edge of a lake with forest behind it
Maine Public

The phrase “upta camp” sums up a longtime Maine tradition that dates back to when people would retreat to sporting and leisure camps, but has evolved to include remote cottage getaways and sprawling weekend homes. We’ll learn about how “going up to camp” came about, and the range of camps that can be found today all over the state.

Panelists:
Catherine Cyr, associate curator, Maine Maritime Museum, where a current “Upta Camp” exhibit explores the role of inland waterways in the history of Maine camps
Ian Stevenson, lecturer in preservation studies,Boston University; lives on Peaks Island
Ryan Eldridge, team member with Maine Cabin Masters, the TV series about how the team of builders renovates old cabins; also with Kennebec Cabin Company

Maine Calling
