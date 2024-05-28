The phrase “upta camp” sums up a longtime Maine tradition that dates back to when people would retreat to sporting and leisure camps, but has evolved to include remote cottage getaways and sprawling weekend homes. We’ll learn about how “going up to camp” came about, and the range of camps that can be found today all over the state.

Panelists:

Catherine Cyr, associate curator, Maine Maritime Museum, where a current “Upta Camp” exhibit explores the role of inland waterways in the history of Maine camps

Ian Stevenson, lecturer in preservation studies,Boston University; lives on Peaks Island

Ryan Eldridge, team member with Maine Cabin Masters, the TV series about how the team of builders renovates old cabins; also with Kennebec Cabin Company

