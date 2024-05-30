ReadME & Summer Reads

Read ME is the Maine Humanities Council’s annual statewide community reading program, offered in partnership with Maine State Libraryand Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. The program encourages people to read two books selected by a well-known Maine author. This year, the recommending author is Jaed Coffin and the books he selected are The Road to Dalton and Moon in Full. We’ll talk with the three authors — and we’ll hear their recommendations for books to read. And, as always, we invite our listeners to offer their book suggestions as well.

Panelists:

Jaed Coffin, author of the memoirs A Chant to Soothe Wild Elephants and Roughhouse Friday; work has been featured in The New York Times, Moth Radio Hour, Best American Travel Writing and more; contributing editor, Down East magazine; teaches journalism and creative writing at the University of New Hampshire

Shannon Bowring, author; her debut novel is The Road to Dalton; the sequel Where the Forest Meets the River will be published in September 2024

Marpheen Chann, author of the memoir Moon in Full; speaker; gay first-generation Cambodian American; executive director,Khmer Maine