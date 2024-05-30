© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

ReadME & Summer Reads

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four-part photo showing: stack of books, Jaed Coffin, Marpheen Chann, Shannon Bowring
Maine Public

Read ME is the Maine Humanities Council’s annual statewide community reading program, offered in partnership with Maine State Libraryand Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. The program encourages people to read two books selected by a well-known Maine author. This year, the recommending author is Jaed Coffin and the books he selected are The Road to Dalton and Moon in Full. We’ll talk with the three authors — and we’ll hear their recommendations for books to read. And, as always, we invite our listeners to offer their book suggestions as well.

Panelists:
Jaed Coffin, author of the memoirs A Chant to Soothe Wild Elephants and Roughhouse Friday; work has been featured in The New York Times, Moth Radio Hour, Best American Travel Writing and more; contributing editor, Down East magazine; teaches journalism and creative writing at the University of New Hampshire
Shannon Bowring, author; her debut novel is The Road to Dalton; the sequel Where the Forest Meets the River will be published in September 2024
Marpheen Chann, author of the memoir Moon in Full; speaker; gay first-generation Cambodian American; executive director,Khmer Maine

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
