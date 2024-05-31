Reaction to Trump Conviction

We discuss the verdict in the campaign finance/hush money case against former president Donald Trump.

Panelists:

Mark Brewer, Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, University of Maine

Ron Schmidt, Professor of Political Science at the University of Southern Maine

Pawel Z. Binczyk, Shareholder at Bernstein Shur. He has a background in criminal law in the military and federal and state courts.

VIP callers:

Kevin Miller, Maine Public State House Correspondent

Dan Shea, professor of government at Colby College. Co-author of The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America



