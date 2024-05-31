© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Reaction to Trump Conviction

By Jennifer Rooks
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
Evan Vucci/AP file

We discuss the verdict in the campaign finance/hush money case against former president Donald Trump.

Panelists:
Mark Brewer, Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, University of Maine
Ron Schmidt, Professor of Political Science at the University of Southern Maine
Pawel Z. Binczyk, Shareholder at Bernstein Shur. He has a background in criminal law in the military and federal and state courts.

VIP callers:
Kevin Miller, Maine Public State House Correspondent
Dan Shea, professor of government at Colby College. Co-author of The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America

 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks