Your Vote 2024: Candidate Interviews

GOP candidates Ron Russell and Andrew Piantidosi join us to discuss their positions on issues, and why they are running to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional district. Each candidate will join us for half of the show.

Panelists:

Ron Russell, served for 30 years in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger and a Special Forces qualified Green Beret. He retired in 2006 and initially worked for a small defense contractor, then helped form a small business. He moved back to Maine in June of 2021.

Andrew Piantidosi, tech professional with years of experience in the software industry. He graduated from Saint Anselm College where he studied government and history and is a part-time teacher in the South Portland Schools.