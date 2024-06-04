© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Your Vote 2024: Candidate Interviews

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Logo showing words Your Vote 2024 and star outline in red, white and blue
Maine Public

GOP candidates Ron Russell and Andrew Piantidosi join us to discuss their positions on issues, and why they are running to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional district. Each candidate will join us for half of the show.

Panelists:
Ron Russell, served for 30 years in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger and a Special Forces qualified Green Beret. He retired in 2006 and initially worked for a small defense contractor, then helped form a small business. He moved back to Maine in June of 2021.
Andrew Piantidosi, tech professional with years of experience in the software industry. He graduated from Saint Anselm College where he studied government and history and is a part-time teacher in the South Portland Schools.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith